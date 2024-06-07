Friday, June 7, 2024
The site of regional developer J.G. Petrucci's new industrial project in West Rockill is located roughly 27 miles north of Center City Philadelphia and 13 miles south of Allentown.
JLL Arranges Financing for 330,000 SF Industrial Project in West Rockhill, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WEST ROCKHILL, PA. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing and joint venture equity for a 330,000-square-foot industrial project in West Rockhill, located roughly midway between Philadelphia and Allentown. The building will be situated on a 29.6-acre site and feature 36-foot clear heights, 85 loading positions and parking for 280 cars and 76 trailers. Jon Mikula, John Plower, Ryan Cottone and Michael Lachs of JLL worked on behalf of the developer, J.G. Petrucci, to arrange the loan with Provident Bank and structure the joint venture with Boston-based Cabot Properties.

