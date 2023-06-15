Thursday, June 15, 2023
Meacham Commerce Center Building 1 in Fort Worth totals 334,750 square feet. The property was built in 2022.
JLL Arranges Financing for 334,750 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for Meacham Commerce Center Building 1, a 334,750-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. The cross-dock facility was built on 19.4 acres in 2022 and features 36-foot clear heights, 70 dock-high doors, four drive-in ramps and parking for 240 cars and 103 trailers. Colby Mueck, John Beeler and John David Johnson of JLL arranged the loan through Protective Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, McCormack Commercial. Meacham Commerce Center will ultimately consist of four buildings totaling roughly 1.3 million square feet across 80 acres.

