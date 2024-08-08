JLL Arranges Financing for 38,900 SF Dignity Health Micro-Hospital in Phoenix

PHOENIX — JLL Capital Markets has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for Dignity Health Micro-Hospital, a 38,900-square-foot multi-specialty hospital with an emergency room and imaging center in Phoenix. The borrower is HPA Exchange LLC, a healthcare real estate investment company created by the executive team of Healthcare Property Advisors.

John Chun and Daniel Digerness of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a national healthcare lender.

Located at 7171 S. 51st Drive, Dignity Health Micro-Hospital consists of 24/7 emergency department, 16 patient beds, 10 emergency room beds, two advanced operating suites for surgical procedures, a full onsite lab, a full radiology suite with CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities, a pharmacy and a cafeteria.

The asset was built to suit for Dignity Health, which leases the entire facility on a long-term, absolute net-lease basis. The property was built in 2014.