JLL Arranges Financing for Development of 253-Unit Multifamily Project in Ann Arbor

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Avant will include a variety of flats and townhome units.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $17.8 million in joint venture equity and $39.9 million in construction financing for Avant, a 253-unit multifamily project in Ann Arbor. With an anticipated completion date of April 2023, Avant will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,029 square feet with a mix of flats and townhomes. Amenities will include a dog park, clubhouse, pool, walking trail, fitness center, bike parking and personal storage.

Matthew Schoenfeldt of JLL represented the development team, S.R. Jacobson Development Corp. and ARCO Construction, and arranged the equity partnership with a life insurance company. Flagstar Bank provided the 42-month, floating-rate construction loan.