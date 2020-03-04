REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Financing for Montrose Collective Mixed-Use Project in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Mixed-Use, Texas

Site work on Montrose Collective, a mixed-use project in Houston, is underway, but an expected completion date has not yet been released.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged construction financing and joint venture equity for Montrose Collective, a mixed-use project that will be located in Houston’s Montrose District. Preliminary plans call for 150,000 square feet of creative office, medical office and retail space across four buildings. Colby Mueck, Ryan West, Matthew Putterman, Jett Lucia and Matthew Williamson of JLL arranged the construction loan through Bank OZK and delivered an institutional investor advised by JPMorgan Asset Management as the joint venture equity partner. The borrower was locally based development and investment firm Radom Capital.

