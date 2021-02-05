JLL Arranges Houston Retail Property Swap Between Weingarten, Fidelis

Village Plaza at Bunker Hill in Houston totals 491,686 square feet. The property was built in 2008.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a property swap between Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) and Fidelis, two Houston-based retail owners and developers. The properties included the Village Plaza at Bunker Hill in Houston, which is owned by an existing joint venture between WRI and Fidelis, and Overton Park Plaza in Fort Worth. Fidelis sold its ownership interest in the 491,686-square-foot Village Plaza at Bunker Hill to WRI and simultaneously purchased WRI’s 354,600-square-foot Overton Park Plaza. Grocers H-E-B and Sprouts Farmers Market respectively anchor the two shopping centers. Ryan West, Chris Gerard, Katherine Miller and Adam Roossien of JLL brokered the deal. Colby Mueck and Clint Coe of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Fidelis.