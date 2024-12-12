Thursday, December 12, 2024
JLL Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 253-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Lee, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FORT LEE, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity for Modera Fort Lee, a 253-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The building, construction of which will begin before the end of the year, will rise 19 stories and offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 972 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, work pods, a rooftop terrace and various social gathering spaces. Jose Cruz and Ryan Robertson of JLL worked on behalf of the developer, Mill Creek Residential, to secure the equity investment with Kayne Anderson Real Estate.

