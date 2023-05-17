Wednesday, May 17, 2023
JLL Arranges JV Equity for 142-Unit Seniors Housing Development in Fredericksburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity for the development of a seniors housing community in Fredericksburg, approximately midway between Richmond and Washington, D.C. Centric Development LLC is developing the property, which will feature 106 assisted living and 36 memory care units. The three-story, 153,000-square-foot property will be situated on a 16.2-acre parcel within an established, regional medical hub. Joel Mendes, Anthony T. Fertitta Jr. and Billy Lichtenstein led the JLL Capital Markets Advisory team. Completion is scheduled for 2025.

