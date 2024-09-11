JLL Arranges JV Equity for $95M Acquisition of Plant Shopping Center in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity for the $95 million acquisition of The Plant, a regional power center located at 1 Curtner Ave. in San Jose.

Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich, Eric Katherin, Daniel Tyner and Conor Quinn of JLL’s Investment and Sales Advisory team worked on behalf of the operator, Milan Capital Management, to arrange the equity investment through Arc Capital Partners.

Spanning 35.5 acres in Silicon Valley, the 367,869-square-foot shopping center was built in 2008. At the time of sale, the property was 64 percent occupied. Current tenants include Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Off Broadway, Starbucks Coffee, IHOP, McDonald’s, Panda Express, El Pollo Loco, Chase Bank and Five Guys.