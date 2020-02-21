JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 144-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Central Park Apartments, a 144-unit multifamily community located in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood of Dallas. The property was built in 1977 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, a business center and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL arranged the loan, which carries a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate on behalf of the borrower, Frontline Holdings. The Beverly Hills-based private equity firm acquired the asset in 2016 and implemented capital improvements.