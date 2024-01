ARLINGTON, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of The Jones, a 224-unit apartment complex in Arlington. The Jones, which was built in 1977 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, is currently undergoing a capital improvement program. Kris Lowe and Kristi Leonard of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through New York City-based Benefit Street Partners on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm WindMass Capital.