JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 471,752 SF Retail Power Center Near Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

336 Marketplace in Conroe totals 471,752 square feet.

CONROE, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of 336 Marketplace, a 471,752-square-foot retail power center in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The center is situated on 72 acres and houses tenants such as Kroger, Michaels, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, DSW and Burlington. Colby Mueck, Molly Leinsdorf and Tolu Akindele of JLL arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America on behalf of the borrower, Fidelis Realty Partners.