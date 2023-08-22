Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Westin-Grand-Central
Pictured is the lobby area at Westin Grand Central, a 774-room hotel in Midtown Manhattan that originally opened in 1981.
JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 774-Room Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Westin Grand Central, a 774-room hotel located at 212 E. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan. Built in 1981, the property features 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a restaurant and lobby bar, fitness center and a 144-space parking deck. Kevin Davis and Mark Fisher of JLL arranged the floating-rate financing through funds managed by Apollo Global Management. The borrower was an undisclosed global investment management firm that has owned the hotel since early 2019.

