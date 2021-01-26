JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 80,349 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Memorial Park Place, an 80,349-square-foot office building in Houston. The five-story building was built in 1984 and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to 33 tenants. Michael Johnson and Kevin McConn of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through TIAA Commercial Finance on behalf of the borrower, Gupta Partners.