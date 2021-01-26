REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 80,349 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Memorial Park Place, an 80,349-square-foot office building in Houston. The five-story building was built in 1984 and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to 33 tenants. Michael Johnson and Kevin McConn of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through TIAA Commercial Finance on behalf of the borrower, Gupta Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  