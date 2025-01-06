JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

EDISON, N.J. ­— JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 113,211 square feet in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, comprises a 53,950-square-foot building that was constructed in 1982 and a 59,261-square-foot building that was completed in 1988. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the 11-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Summit Associates Inc.