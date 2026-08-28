JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Complex in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Clovis Crossing, a 213,125-square-foot industrial complex in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The two-building, 13.8-acre property features 32-foot clear heights, 60 dock doors, four drive-in ramps and 233 car parking spaces. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Michael Johnson, Nazario Paragano and John Beeler of JLL arranged the loan through Argentic Investment Management. The borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm Denholtz Properties, purchased Clovis Crossing in 2024.