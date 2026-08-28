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Clovis-Crossing-San-Marcos
Clovis Crossing in San Marcos can support full-building users as well as tenants with requirements as small as 8,640 square feet.
IndustrialLoansTexas

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Complex in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Clovis Crossing, a 213,125-square-foot industrial complex in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The two-building, 13.8-acre property features 32-foot clear heights, 60 dock doors, four drive-in ramps and 233 car parking spaces. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Michael Johnson, Nazario Paragano and John Beeler of JLL arranged the loan through Argentic Investment Management. The borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm Denholtz Properties, purchased Clovis Crossing in 2024.

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