Montrose Collective in Houston was 98 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.
JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Houston Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Montrose Collective, a shopping and dining destination in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood. Montrose Collective opened in 2022 and was 98 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to restaurants such as Marmo and Uchi, as well as tenants such as Live Nation and Reformation Brewery. Prime Finance provided the loan to the borrower, a partnership between Radom Capital and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. Colby Mueck, Michael Johnson and Jack Britton led the JLL team that placed the loan, which retires the original construction loan that JLL arranged for the development in 2020.

