Park House Houston occupies 41,044 square feet across multiple floors at 4411 San Felipe in Houston and operates under a lease extending through December 2033. The club currently maintains a waiting list of 1,100 prospective members.
JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a loan for the refinancing of a 4411 San Felipe, a 94,825-square-foot office building located in the River Oaks neighborhood of West Houston. Park House Houston, a private social club, anchors the seven-story building, which was built in 2021 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. John Ream and Cassie McIntosh of JLL originated the three-year, floating-rate loan, which has an initial financing of $33 million with additional future funding available, through Tannenbaum Capital Group. The borrower was an entity doing business as PH 4411 Houston RE Holdings.

