JLL Arranges Office Lease at 470,000 SF Riverplace Tower in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged a new lease at Riverplace Tower, a 470,000-square-foot office property located at 1301 Riverplace Blvd. in Jacksonville. Rogers Towers, a law firm, will occupy two floors at the tower through 2037, with the possibility of an extension. Acram Group is the landlord at the property, which is currently undergoing a $10 million capital improvement plan. Michael Loftin and Jesse Shimp of JLL represented Acram in the leasing lease negotiations. Jim Sebesta of Newmark Phoenix Realty Group represented the tenant.