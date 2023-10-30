JLL Arranges Office Leases Totaling 24,472 SF at Salesforce Tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — JLL has arranged two leases at Salesforce Tower in the Buckhead submarket of Atlanta. Rubicon renewed its 6,338-square-foot lease at the property, and payment solutions provider Clearent by Xplor signed a new 18,134-square-foot lease. Brooke Dewey, Jeff Taylor and Caroline Fisher of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between Banyan Street Capital and KKR, in the negotiations. Newmark represented Rubicon, and CBRE represented Clearent by Xplor. Amenities at the building include direct access to MARTA and The Buc rideshare service, a fitness center, coffeeshop and electric vehicle charging stations.