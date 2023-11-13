Monday, November 13, 2023
Rockwall-Distribution-Center
Rockwall Distribution Center totals 301,120 square feet. The property was completed earlier this year.
JLL Arranges Permanent Financing for 301,120 SF Industrial Facility in Rockwall, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for Rockwall Distribution Center, a 301,120-square-foot industrial facility located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Delivered in March, Rockwall Distribution Center features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 68 dock-high loading doors, 62 trailer parking spots and 185-foot truck court depths. Aldon Cole, John Rose, Will Mogk and Brad Vansant of JLL arranged the financing through an undisclosed direct lender on behalf of the borrower, San Diego-based investment firm Westcore.

