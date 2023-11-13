JLL Arranges Permanent Financing for 301,120 SF Industrial Facility in Rockwall, Texas

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for Rockwall Distribution Center, a 301,120-square-foot industrial facility located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Delivered in March, Rockwall Distribution Center features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 68 dock-high loading doors, 62 trailer parking spots and 185-foot truck court depths. Aldon Cole, John Rose, Will Mogk and Brad Vansant of JLL arranged the financing through an undisclosed direct lender on behalf of the borrower, San Diego-based investment firm Westcore.