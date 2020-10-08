REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Permanent Financing for 80-Unit Centurion Union Apartments in New Jersey

American Landmark Development completed construction of the first phase of the Centurion Union project in February 2020.

UNION, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for Centurion Union, a newly built, 80-unit apartment building in Union, located southwest of Newark. Residents have access to amenities including a fitness center, game room, lounge, coworking space, dog run and a children’s playroom. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through Provident Bank on behalf of the borrower, American Landmark Development.

