JLL Arranges Permanent Refinancing of 443-Unit Apartment Community Near Trenton

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — JLL has arranged an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for Woodmont Way at West Windsor, a 443-unit apartment community located about 12 miles northeast of Trenton. Completed in 2022, the garden-style property features 13 buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool with a sundeck, resident lounge, golf simulator, fitness center, game den, dog park, pet spa and outdoor courtyards with pickleball courts. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Salvatore Buzzerio and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwestern Mutual. The borrower was New Jersey-based Woodmont Properties.