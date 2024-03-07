JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 36-Story Boston Apartment Tower

BOSTON — JLL has arranged the recapitalization of The Sudbury, a 36-story apartment tower located within the Bulfinch Crossing development in downtown Boston that was completed in 2020. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 855 square feet. The Sudbury also houses 55 condos. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, golf simulator, rooftop terrace, children’s playroom, coworking space and a private dining room. Riaz Cassum, Roberto Casas, Martha Nay, Kellie Coveney, Madeline Joyce and Ari Bogen of JLL represented the owner, a partnership between National Real Estate Investors and HYM Investment Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the new equity partner, Carmel Partners.