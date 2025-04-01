Tuesday, April 1, 2025
JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 580,000 SF Retail Power Center in Dedham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

DEDHAM, MASS. — JLL has arranged the recapitalization of Legacy Place, a 580,000-square-foot, retail power center in Needham, a southwestern suburb of Boston. The open-air center was built on 37 acres in 2009 and was 99 percent leased at the time of recapitalization to tenants such as Whole Foods Market, Apple, Lululemon, Nike and L.L. Bean. Chris Angelone, Zach Nitsche and Hugh Doherty of JLL represented Nuveen Real Estate, which sold its unquantified interest in the property to Madison International Realty, in the transaction. WS Development remains the principal owner of Legacy Place.

