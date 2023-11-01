Wednesday, November 1, 2023
JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 630,822 SF Industrial Portfolio in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged the recapitalization of a portfolio of 16 industrial buildings totaling 630,822 square feet in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The specific locations were not disclosed. The portfolio was 99 percent leased at the time of the recapitalization to tenants in industries such as logistics, food and beverage, technology and warehousing. Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy and Jose Cruz of JLL arranged new joint venture equity with an undisclosed partner on behalf of the sponsor, New Jersey-based owner-operator Denholtz Properties.

