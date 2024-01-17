Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Acquisitions
Massachusetts
Multifamily
Northeast
Seniors Housing

JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 80-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Ashland, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

ASHLAND, MASS. —JLL has arranged the recapitalization of the Residence at Valley Farm, an 80-unit seniors housing property located about 25 miles west of Boston in Ashland. LCB Senior Living developed the three-story facility on a 2.9-acre site in 2015. Under the terms of the recapitalization, LCB Senior Living will stay on as co-owner, while Blue Moon Capital Partners will replace Bridge Investment Group as the other owner. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartzand Jim Dooley led the JLL investment sales and advisory team on the deal.

