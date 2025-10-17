JLL Arranges Refinancing for 200-Unit Active Adult Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged refinancing for Connery on Providence, a newly constructed, 200-unit active adult community located in Charlotte. Travis Anderson, Brad Woolard, Ryan Mueller and Timothy Hosmer of JLL represented the borrower, Proffitt Dixon Partners, in securing the loan through New York Life Insurance Co. The loan size was not disclosed.

Completed in 2023 on nearly 13 acres, Connery on Providence features one- and two-bedroom residences across four three-story buildings. Amenities at the property include a saltwater pool, wellness and fitness center, pickleball courts, spa facilities and concierge services. The community also offers a movie lounge, an overnight guest suite, a demonstration kitchen and dog spa.