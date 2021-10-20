REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Refinancing for 216-Unit Apartment Community in Grapevine, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Vine-on-North-Park-Grapevine

Vine on North Park in Grapevine totals 216 units. The property was originally built in 1985.

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Vine on North Park, a 216-unit apartment community located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine. The property was built on 12 acres in 1985 and renovated in 2018 to feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Units also offer private balconies/patios, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, package locker system, basketball court and a playground. Mark Brandenburg and Chad Russell of JLL placed the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through NexBank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

