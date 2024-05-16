Thursday, May 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel opened in 2021.
GeorgiaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

JLL Arranges Refinancing for 218-Room Hyatt Centric Hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing for Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, a hotel located at 3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Opened in 2021, the property features 218 rooms, as well as food-and-beverage options including a ground-floor restaurant and rooftop bar. Amenities at the hotel include a fitness center, pool and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Ed Coco and Matt Casey of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Songy Highroads LLC and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $108M Loan for Refinancing of DFW...

McShane Construction to Build 34-Acre Mixed-Use Development in...

Crestlight, GEM Realty Capital Acquire 1.2 MSF Warehouse...

Walmart to Open 75,000 SF Neighborhood Market Store...

Six New Tenants to Open at The Avenue...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $41M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $52.7M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial...

Suffolk to Construct Gasworx Mixed-Use Development in Tampa’s...

Tommy Bahama Parent Company to Invest $130M for...