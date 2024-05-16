JLL Arranges Refinancing for 218-Room Hyatt Centric Hotel in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing for Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, a hotel located at 3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Opened in 2021, the property features 218 rooms, as well as food-and-beverage options including a ground-floor restaurant and rooftop bar. Amenities at the hotel include a fitness center, pool and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Ed Coco and Matt Casey of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Songy Highroads LLC and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp.