JLL Arranges Refinancing for 220-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a refinancing for Fairwinds Rio Rancho, a three-story, 220-unit independent living and assisted living community located in Rio Rancho, a suburb north of Albuquerque.

JLL represented the borrower, Lytle Enterprises, and secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company. The amount of the loan was not disclosed.

Fairwinds Rio Rancho totals 211,213 square feet. It was built in 1997 and renovated in 2019.

Alanna Ellis, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig and Alex Sheaffer led the JLL team.