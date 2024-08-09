JLL Arranges Refinancing for 274,284 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Atlanta’s Pill Hill

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing for Perimeter Town Center, a 274,284-square-foot portfolio of medical office properties located in Sandy Springs, roughly 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Mesa West Capital provided the loan to the borrowers, Harrison Street and Ackerman & Co.

Perimeter Town Center comprises three buildings adjacent to Atlanta’s Pill Hill medical hub that houses three hospitals and supporting practices and services.

Timothy Joyce, Anthony Sardo and Matt Casey of JLL secured the loan on behalf of the borrower. The three-year, floating-rate financing will be used to repay existing debt, fund capital improvements and defray the costs of recent leasing activity and near-term lease maturities. The owners are currently implementing extensive renovations at the properties.