JLL Arranges Refinancing for The Opal Multifamily Community in West Valley City, Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — JLL Capital Markets has secured refinancing for The Opal, an apartment property at 2600 W. 3800 S. in West Valley City. Leon McBroom, Jack Hunsicker and Ellie Savage of JLL arranged the financing for the borrowers, TPG Angelo Gordon and Timberlane Partners.

Completed in September 2024, The Opal features 262 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a fitness center overlooking an elevated amenity deck with an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, pickleball courts and a high-end clubroom. The three- and five-story buildings offer 447 parking spaces across a structured garage and surface lot.