Phases II and III of DFW Commerce Center represent the last properties to be developed via ground leases with DFW Airport that feature foreign trade zone capability.
JLL Arranges Refinancing for Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.9 MSF at DFW International Airport

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of three industrial buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The buildings in question are part of Phases II and III of the larger development known as DFW Commerce Center and feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 180- to 185-foot truck court depths and 399 total dock doors. Campbell Roche, Lauren Dow, Kristi Leonard, Ryan Pollack and Campbell Swango of JLL arranged the floating-rate debt through Ares Management Corp. on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Goldman Sachs Alternatives and CLX Ventures.

