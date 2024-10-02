JLL Arranges Refinancing for Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.9 MSF at DFW International Airport

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of three industrial buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The buildings in question are part of Phases II and III of the larger development known as DFW Commerce Center and feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, 180- to 185-foot truck court depths and 399 total dock doors. Campbell Roche, Lauren Dow, Kristi Leonard, Ryan Pollack and Campbell Swango of JLL arranged the floating-rate debt through Ares Management Corp. on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Goldman Sachs Alternatives and CLX Ventures.