Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado, features 281 units.
JLL Arranges Refinancing for Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado 

by Jeff Shaw

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a refinancing loan for the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood.

The loan features a fixed rate. Further details on the financing, including the amount, were not disclosed. 

The Class A luxury apartment community is located at 5495 W 10th Ave. Built in 2022, Traverse Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. 

JLL worked on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between Trailbreak Partners and Highland Development Co., to secure the Fannie Mae loan. JLL Real Estate Capital will service the loan.

Rob Bova led the JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team.

