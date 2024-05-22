Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Southwire's facility at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth totals 1.2 million square feet.
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 1.2 MSF Industrial Building at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial building at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 25 was originally launched as a 1 million-square-foot speculative building in August 2022 and was subsequently expanded to meet the needs of the tenant, Georgia-based wire and cable manufacturer Southwire. The developer, Hillwood, completed the property, which features 40-foot clear heights, 188 dock doors and four drive-in doors, in April. Trey Morsbach, D.J. Meagher, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of Hillwood. The direct lender was an undisclosed life insurance company.

