JLL Arranges Refinancing of 1.2 MSF Industrial Building at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial building at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 25 was originally launched as a 1 million-square-foot speculative building in August 2022 and was subsequently expanded to meet the needs of the tenant, Georgia-based wire and cable manufacturer Southwire. The developer, Hillwood, completed the property, which features 40-foot clear heights, 188 dock doors and four drive-in doors, in April. Trey Morsbach, D.J. Meagher, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of Hillwood. The direct lender was an undisclosed life insurance company.