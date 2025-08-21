Thursday, August 21, 2025
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 114,622 SF Industrial, Office Property in Eatontown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EATONTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged the refinancing of West Ridge Corporate Campus, a 114,622-square-foot industrial and office property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Eatontown. The 11.1-acre campus consists of three 12,000-square-foot office buildings and two industrial flex buildings totaling 36,160 and 42,462 square feet. Michael Klein, Ryan Carroll and Tyler Caricato of JLL arranged the seven-year loan through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Bollerman Cos.

