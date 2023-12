BOSTON — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of the 164-room Copley Square Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay area. The seven-story boutique hotel was recently renovated and offers a fitness center, communal kitchen and multiple onsite food-and-beverage options. Mike Huth, Amy Lousararian, Maddie Blount and Brandon Smith of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, Hawkins Way Capital.