JLL Arranges Refinancing of 175,193 SF Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has arranged the refinancing of 3100 Monticello, a 175,193-square-foot office building in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The loan amount was not disclosed. The nine-story building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Built in the 1980s, the property has been the beneficiary of more than $4 million in upgrades to the lobby, tenant spaces, amenity areas and HVAC systems throughout the hold period of the borrower, Dallas-based Prescott Group. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Jordan Buck and Riley Alam of JLL arranged the five-year loan through an unnamed local bank.