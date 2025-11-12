Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The office building known as 3100 Monticello in Dallas has been the beneficiary of more than $4 million in upgrades to the lobby, tenant spaces, amenity areas and HVAC systems throughout the hold period of the owner, Prescott Group.
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 175,193 SF Office Building in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged the refinancing of 3100 Monticello, a 175,193-square-foot office building in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The loan amount was not disclosed. The nine-story building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Built in the 1980s, the property has been the beneficiary of more than $4 million in upgrades to the lobby, tenant spaces, amenity areas and HVAC systems throughout the hold period of the borrower, Dallas-based Prescott Group. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Jordan Buck and Riley Alam of JLL arranged the five-year loan through an unnamed local bank.

