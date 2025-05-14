Wednesday, May 14, 2025
68-78-Elm-St.-Hopkinton-Massachusetts
The manufacturing and life sciences building at 68-78 Elm St. in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, was fully leased at the time of the loan closing.
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 198,336 SF Manufacturing Facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

HOPKINTON, MASS. — JLL has arranged the refinancing of a 198,336-square-foot manufacturing facility in the western Massachusetts suburb of Hopkinton. The loan amount was not disclosed. The two-building facility sits on 19 acres at 68-78 Elm St. and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to life sciences and diagnostics company Revvity. Andrew Gray, Ryan Parker and Brooke Howard of JLL arranged the loan through an undisclosed commercial bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm NorthBridge Partners.

