The industrial building at 901 Distribution Drive in Wilmer totals 334,000 square feet. The property was built in 2023.
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building in Wilmer, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 334,000-square-foot industrial building in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Built in 2023, the rail-served facility at 901 Distribution Drive features 36-foot clear heights and 62 dock doors. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through PPM America. The borrower was not disclosed.  The building was fully leased to two third-party logistics providers at the time of the loan closing.

