JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building in Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 334,000-square-foot industrial building in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Built in 2023, the rail-served facility at 901 Distribution Drive features 36-foot clear heights and 62 dock doors. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through PPM America. The borrower was not disclosed. The building was fully leased to two third-party logistics providers at the time of the loan closing.