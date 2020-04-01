JLL Arranges Refinancing of 443,549 SF Two CityWestPlace Office Tower in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

Two CityWestPlace in Houston totals 443,549 square feet.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a loan for the refinancing of Two CityWestPlace, a 443,549-square-foot office tower located in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The building is situated within the 29-acre CityWestPlace complex, which offers amenities such as conference space, a dry cleaner, salon, dentist, car detailing and auto service, multiple food and beverage options, two fitness centers, jogging track, soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball and bocce ball courts. Susan Hill, Jett Lucia and Sherri Rollins of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through Regions Bank and Citizens Bank on behalf of the borrower, Parkway.