JLL Arranges Refinancing of 450-Unit Apartment Community in Somerville, Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Prospect Union Square, a 450-unit apartment community in Somerville, located just outside of Boston. Prospect Union Square is a two-building complex that was completed in 2023 and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 90 residences designed as affordable housing. The property also features an outdoor pool, courtyard, fitness center and indoor dog run, as well as 18,264 square feet of retail space. Danny Kaufman, Brett Paulsrud, Madeline Joyce and Ali Howard of JLL arranged the loan through Northwestern Mutual on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between affiliates of Magellan Development Group, RAS Union Square Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital.