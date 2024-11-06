Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1201-Big-Town-Road-Blvd.-Dallas
The industrial building at 1201 Big Town Road Blvd. in Dallas totals 508,500 square feet. The property was built in 2007.
IndustrialLoansTexas

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 508,500 SF Industrial Building in East Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 508,500-square-foot industrial building in East Dallas. Developed by Hillwood in 2007, the rail-served facility at 1201 Big Town Blvd. features 32-foot clear heights, 79 dock doors and three drive-in doors. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through PPM America. The borrower was not disclosed.  The building was 88 percent leased to two unnamed tenants at the time of the loan closing.

You may also like

United Properties Completes 302-Unit Shelby Ranch Apartments in...

Technip Energies Signs 171,600 SF Office Lease in...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 8.6-Acre Retail Development...

Kodiak Gas Services Subleases 26,530 SF of Office...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Loan for Refinancing...

Aegon Asset Management Provides $7M Permanent Loan for...

JLL Arranges Sale of New 1.1 MSF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Dwight Capital Finances $59.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment...