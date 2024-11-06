JLL Arranges Refinancing of 508,500 SF Industrial Building in East Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 508,500-square-foot industrial building in East Dallas. Developed by Hillwood in 2007, the rail-served facility at 1201 Big Town Blvd. features 32-foot clear heights, 79 dock doors and three drive-in doors. Trey Morsbach, Jarrod McCabe, Ryan Pollack and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through PPM America. The borrower was not disclosed. The building was 88 percent leased to two unnamed tenants at the time of the loan closing.