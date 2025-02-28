Friday, February 28, 2025
Serving students of the University of Nevada, Reno, HERE Reno features 636 beds in fully furnished apartments.
JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property in Reno, Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged refinancing for HERE Reno, a student housing community serving the University of Nevada, Reno. JLL represented the borrower, Article Student Living, in facilitating the three-year, floating-rate financing with PPM America Inc. Located at 920 Evans Ave., HERE Reno offers 636 beds in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished apartments, a 24-hour fitness center, a study lounge with private rooms, hot tub and sundeck, coffee and breakfast bar, clubroom with kitchen and gaming zones and a club lounge. The asset was built in 2022.

