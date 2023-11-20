JLL Arranges Refinancing of 700,000 SF Roxbury Mall in Northern New Jersey

SUCCASUNNA, N.J. — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Roxbury Mall, a 700,000-square-foot regional power center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Succasunna. Grocer ShopRite anchors the center, and other tenants include Home Depot, Kohl’s, Ramsey Outdoors, Petco, Panera and Planet Fitness. Roxbury Mall also includes a 60,000-square-foot medical office building with a surgery center and a 30,000-square-foot office building. Jon Mikula, Jim Cadranell and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Roxville Associates.