JLL Arranges Refinancing of Central New Jersey Industrial Building

FREEHOLD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 71,511-square-foot industrial building in the Central New Jersey community of Freehold. The multi-tenant building at 6 Paragon Way, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, features a clear height of 30 feet, seven dock-high doors and parking for 188 cars and 22 trailers. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the five-year loan through TriState Capital Bank on behalf of the borrower, The Donato Group.