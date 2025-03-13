Thursday, March 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges Refinancing of Central New Jersey Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

FREEHOLD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 71,511-square-foot industrial building in the Central New Jersey community of Freehold. The multi-tenant building at 6 Paragon Way, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing, features a clear height of 30 feet, seven dock-high doors and parking for 188 cars and 22 trailers. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the five-year loan through TriState Capital Bank on behalf of the borrower, The Donato Group.

You may also like

Whole Foods Opens 43,617 SF Store in Doylestown,...

Avis Budget Group Signs 21,400 SF Retail Lease...

InterFace Panel: Automotive Users, Data Centers Drive Demand,...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 20,538 SF Industrial Lease...

Northmarq Arranges $59M Refinancing of Old Town Square...

First Stone Development Receives $15.8M in Construction Financing...

Intersection Equities, Sundance Bay Buy 48,304 SF Valley...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of StorQuest Self-Storage...

Skanska Completes $70M Redevelopment of Historic Building at...