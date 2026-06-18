Thursday, June 18, 2026
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LoansOfficeTexas

JLL Arranges Refinancing of Portion of Old Parkland Office Campus in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — JLL has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of six office buildings totaling 288,217 square feet within the historic Old Parkland campus in Uptown Dallas. The campus was originally built in 1894 as a teaching hospital and has been redeveloped and repositioned over the past 20 or so years. John Rose, Ryan Pollack and Jordan Buck of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies. The borrower was not disclosed.

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