JLL Arranges Refinancing of Two Houston Office Buildings Totaling $40M

Pictured is 5300 Memorial, a 149,309-square-foot office building in Houston that is leased legal, healthcare, government, real estate, financial services and energy tenants.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged two loans totaling $40 million for the refinancing of 5300 Memorial and 10497 Town & County, two office buildings totaling 302,980 square feet in Houston. The properties respectively span 153,671 and 149,309 square feet and were 93 and 91.5 percent leased at the time of the loan closings. John Ream led a JLL team that arranged the floating-rate financing through East West Bank on behalf of the borrower, metro Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners.