JLL Arranges Sale, Financing of 200,049 SF Shallow-Bay Business Park in Walnut, California

WALNUT, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Walnut Tech Business Center, a shallow-bay business park in Walnut. AEW sold the asset to CIP Real Estate II LLC for $60.6 million. Totaling 200,049 square feet, Walnut Tech Business Center features 11 buildings with 109 individual suites across industrial, flex office and retail designations that are 94 percent leased.

Patrick Nally, Evan Moran, Chad Solomon, Shae Vomund and Lauren O’Neill of JLL represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, JLL’s Kevin Mackenzie, Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Colter Smith arranged $42.9 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.